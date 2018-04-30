$20 Tickets on Sale Today for These DFW Concerts

We all like a good deal, especially when concert tickets can often start around $100.
Today is the start of the $20 special from Live Nation to commemorate National Concert week. The sale starts at 8 a.m. Monday and runs through midnight on May 8. The tickets will be available here while supplies last.
Here are the DFW shows participating in the $20 deal:
5/3 Juanes
5/4 Sum 41
5/10 Primus & Mastodon
5/11 Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bad Company
5/21 Tom Jones
5/22 Tash Sultana
5/24 Jake Paul
5/25 Luis Miguel
5/25 Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers
5/26 97.1 The Eagle presents BFD 2018 feat. A Perfect Circle, Stone Temple Pilots, Theory of a Deadman & more
5/26 Exodus Music and Arts Festival feat. Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Marvin Sapp & more
5/31 David Blaine
6/2 Poison with Cheap Trick
6/5 The Illusionists
6/6 Shania Twain
6/8 Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case – presented by KXT 91.7
6/10 Bo & Jim Bash VII: Styx & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
6/16 Enanitos Verdes & Hombres G
6/20 Kesha & Macklemore
6/27 Weezer and Pixies with The Wombats
6/29 Chicago & REO Speedwagon
6/30 Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Ryan Bingham, The Head and The Heart & more
7/1 Chris Brown with H.E.R., 6lack and Rich the Kid
7/5 Camp Nowhere feat. Louis the Child, TroyBoi, Big Wild & more
7/6 Vans Warped Tour feat. Simple Plan, The Used, State Champs, Motionless in White & more
7/11 Thirty Seconds To Mars with Walk The Moon, K.Flay and Welshly Arms
7/14 Ludovico Einaudi
7/14 Paramore with Foster The People and Jay Som
7/20 Niall Horan with Maren Morris
7/21 Foreigner with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
7/24 Counting Crows with LIVE including Ed Kowalczyk
7/24 Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train
7/25 Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers with Ann Wilson of Heart
7/26 Pentatonix
7/27 O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson and The New Respects
7/28 Bill Burr
7/28 Jason Aldean with Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina and Dee Jay Silver
7/29 Logic with NF and Kyle
8/3 Erasure with Reed & Caroline
8/4 Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – presented by 97.1 the Eagle
8/4 Coheed and Cambria & Taking Back Sunday with The Story So Far
8/8 Gladys Knight & The O'Jays
8/10 Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People
8/10 G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and P-Lo
8/11 Alison Wonderland
8/11 Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town with The Steel Woods and Tenille Townes
8/12 Shinedown & Godsmack – presented by 97.1 the Eagle
8/16 Marilyn Manson & Rob Zombie – presented by 97.1 the Eagle
8/23 Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld
8/24 The Russ Martin Show presents "Loudwire's Gen-X Summer" with Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit & more
8/24 Evanescence & Lindsey Stirling
8/25 Rascal Flatts with Dan + Shay and Trent Harmon
9/1 Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace
9/13 Rise Against with AFI and Anti-Flag
9/16 Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience
9/22 Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANCO
9/23 The Australian Pink Floyd Show- Time 2018
9/26 Ozzy Osbourne with Stone Sour – presented by 97.1 the Eagle
9/27 5 Seconds of Summer
9/28 NEEDTOBREATHE with Johnnyswim and The Rocketboys
9/30 Ms. Lauryn Hill - The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour
10/16 Alice Cooper
10/24 Josh Groban with Idina Menzel
10/26 Kevin Hart
And more.
