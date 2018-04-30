$20 Tickets on Sale Today for These DFW Concerts - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

$20 Tickets on Sale Today for These DFW Concerts

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    $20 Tickets on Sale Today for These DFW Concerts
    Getty
    Halsey, the Zac Brown Band and Janet Jackson are just some of the artists featured in the National Concert Week promotion.

    We all like a good deal, especially when concert tickets can often start around $100.

    Today is the start of the $20 special from Live Nation to commemorate National Concert week. The sale starts at 8 a.m. Monday and runs through midnight on May 8. The tickets will be available here while supplies last.

    Here are the DFW shows participating in the $20 deal:

    5/3 Juanes

    5/4 Sum 41

    5/10 Primus & Mastodon

    5/11 Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bad Company

    5/21 Tom Jones

    5/22 Tash Sultana

    5/24 Jake Paul

    5/25 Luis Miguel

    5/25 Steely Dan & The Doobie Brothers

    5/26 97.1 The Eagle presents BFD 2018 feat. A Perfect Circle, Stone Temple Pilots, Theory of a Deadman & more

    5/26 Exodus Music and Arts Festival feat. Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell, Marvin Sapp & more

    5/31 David Blaine

    6/2 Poison with Cheap Trick

    6/5 The Illusionists

    6/6 Shania Twain

    6/8 Ray LaMontagne with Neko Case – presented by KXT 91.7

    6/10 Bo & Jim Bash VII: Styx & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

    6/16 Enanitos Verdes & Hombres G

    6/20 Kesha & Macklemore

    6/27 Weezer and Pixies with The Wombats

    6/29 Chicago & REO Speedwagon

    6/30 Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Ryan Bingham, The Head and The Heart & more

    7/1 Chris Brown with H.E.R., 6lack and Rich the Kid

    7/5 Camp Nowhere feat. Louis the Child, TroyBoi, Big Wild & more

    7/6 Vans Warped Tour feat. Simple Plan, The Used, State Champs, Motionless in White & more

    7/11 Thirty Seconds To Mars with Walk The Moon, K.Flay and Welshly Arms

    7/14 Ludovico Einaudi

    7/14 Paramore with Foster The People and Jay Som

    7/20 Niall Horan with Maren Morris

    7/21 Foreigner with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

    7/24 Counting Crows with LIVE including Ed Kowalczyk

    7/24 Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train

    7/25 Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers with Ann Wilson of Heart

    7/26 Pentatonix

    7/27 O.A.R. with Matt Nathanson and The New Respects

    7/28 Bill Burr

    7/28 Jason Aldean with Luke Combs, Lauren Alaina and Dee Jay Silver

    7/29 Logic with NF and Kyle

    8/3 Erasure with Reed & Caroline

    8/4 Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin – presented by 97.1 the Eagle

    8/4 Coheed and Cambria & Taking Back Sunday with The Story So Far

    8/8 Gladys Knight & The O'Jays

    8/10 Dispatch with Nahko and Medicine for the People

    8/10 G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, and P-Lo

    8/11 Alison Wonderland

    8/11 Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town with The Steel Woods and Tenille Townes

    8/12 Shinedown & Godsmack – presented by 97.1 the Eagle

    8/16 Marilyn Manson & Rob Zombie – presented by 97.1 the Eagle

    8/23 Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld

    8/24 The Russ Martin Show presents "Loudwire's Gen-X Summer" with Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit & more

    8/24 Evanescence & Lindsey Stirling

    8/25 Rascal Flatts with Dan + Shay and Trent Harmon

    9/1 Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace

    9/13 Rise Against with AFI and Anti-Flag

    9/16 Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience

    9/22 Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANCO

    9/23 The Australian Pink Floyd Show- Time 2018

    9/26 Ozzy Osbourne with Stone Sour – presented by 97.1 the Eagle

    9/27 5 Seconds of Summer

    9/28 NEEDTOBREATHE with Johnnyswim and The Rocketboys

    9/30 Ms. Lauryn Hill - The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour

    10/16 Alice Cooper

    10/24 Josh Groban with Idina Menzel

    10/26 Kevin Hart

    And more.

    Go here for a full list of participating artists.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices