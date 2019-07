If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family, here's your chance!

Lewisville Animal Shelter is offering $20 adoptions now through Saturday, July 27, at the Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, located at 995 E. Valley Ridge.

The fee includes microchip, vaccinations, spay/neutering, heartworm treatment and an optional 30 days of free pet insurance.

The center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 1-5 p.m.