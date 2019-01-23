15 People Being Treated After Carbon Monoxide Exposure

Rescue crews in Fort Worth are currently at a shopping center where 20 people are being evaluated for carbon monoxide exposure, Wednesday, January 23, 2018.

This is going on in the 4800 block of Overton Ridge Boulevard. Firefighters and paramedics could be seen inside the Venus Nails Spa when NBC 5 crews arrived.

Investigators with the Fort Worth Fire Department said the initial call was for an unconscious person. One person has been transported to a nearby hospital.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed a elevated level of carbon monoxide and they evacuated the building.

Hazmat crews are currently on scene working to find the source of the gas.

14 people are currently being evaluated by paramedics on scene.

Officials with MedStar tell NBC 5 this is the second carbon monixide call at the same address today. Earlier on Wednesday, crews found someone passed out inside the business and they also were transported to the hospital.

Editors note: Initial reports from the Fort Worth Fire Department indicated that 20 people were being evaluated, but that number has since decreased to 15.

