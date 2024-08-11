Dallas

2-year-old seriously hurt after ‘accidental' shooting in Dallas

The shooting happened on W. Overton Road, police said

By De'Anthony Taylor

A toddler was rushed to the hospital last week after being struck by gunfire in an accidental shooting, according to the Dallas Police Department.

It happened on Wednesday, Aug. 7, around 4:25 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Overton Road.

Dallas police reported that officers responded to the area following reports of a shooting and determined that the incident involved a two-year-old child.

The young victim was taken to a local hospital and has been in critical condition since. No other injuries have been reported in connection with the accidental shooting.

The police department did not announce any arrests or charges, and the shooting is still under investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

