2-Year-Old Hit by Car in East Dallas: Police

A 2-year-old was hit by a car in East Dallas on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the 8000 block of Chariot Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the scene where a sedan reportedly hit a child.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene with officers.

The intersection of Chariot Drive and Rothington Road were closed while police investigated.

The child was transported to a local area hospital in an unknown condition, police said.