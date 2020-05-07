Dallas

2-Year-Old Hit by Car in East Dallas: Police

The incident occurred in the 8000 block of Chariot Drive on Wednesday night

Metro

A 2-year-old was hit by a car in East Dallas on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the 8000 block of Chariot Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the scene where a sedan reportedly hit a child.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 4

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 4

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene with officers. 

The intersection of Chariot Drive and Rothington Road were closed while police investigated.

The child was transported to a local area hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us