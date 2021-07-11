2 Wounded in Shooting in Deep Ellum

Two people were wounded early Sunday in a shooting in the Deep Ellum entertainment district, Dallas police say.

More than one person started shooting at about 2:40 a.m. near Main and Crowdus streets, police said.

The two people who were shot had injuries not thought to be life-threatening. They were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition Sunday morning, police said.

Police did not provide any additional information about what led to the shooting and no arrests had been made.