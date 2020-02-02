Hurst

2 Wounded in Shooting at Hurst Mall Garage; 1 Arrested: Police

Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday at the parking garage at the Shops at North East Mall, Hurst police say.

A person was thought to have been shot multiple times about 1:45 p.m. at the parking structure and was taken to a local hospital. Another person was injured by what may have been shrapnel from a bullet and was treated by medics, police said.

The suspect was located and taken into custody, police said. Officials think the suspect was approaching people on foot to rob them.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated event and that there is no further threat to the public.

