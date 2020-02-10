2 Wounded After Gunman Opens Fire on Cars in West Fort Worth

Two people were hospitalized in Fort Worth Sunday night after a gunman opened fire at cars parked outside a convenience store, police say

The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. at the Texaco Food Mart on the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail. Minutes later, dispatchers received a 911 call from a Shell service station on Bryant Irvin Road and Interstate 30, where one of the two gunshot victims fled after the shooting.

According to police, the gunman opened fire at multiple vehicles near the Texaco station.

The conditions of the two people who were injured were not immediately available. Both were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, police said.

Investigators are working to determine what provoked the shooting.