2 Workers Hurt at High School Construction Site in Fort Worth

Two workers are hospitalized after a serious accident Friday morning near the construction site for Eagle Mountain High School in Fort Worth.

The workers were said to be working in a ditch digging trenches for gas and water lines near the 3500 block of W. Bonds Ranch Road when a chain snapped on some equipment and hit them.

One of the workers was critically injured and was taken to a hospital by an air ambulance. The other worker was injured, but stable, and taken to a hospital by a ground ambulance.

Further information about what caused their injuries and their conditions has not yet been confirmed.

Workers broke ground on the school in March 2022 and it's expected to be completed in August 2024. Though the school is in the Fort Worth city limits, it's part of the Eagle Moutain-Saginaw ISD.

