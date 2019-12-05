2 Women Arrested in Connection With Burleson Robbery

Traci Rene Cahill and Nakayla Katrice Wright were arrested on charges relating to using a taser on a 71-year-old woman before robbing her

By Hannah Jones

Burleson Robbery Arrests
Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with a robbery in Burleson.

The robbery occurred on Nov. 27 at Ross in Burleson. The suspects used a taser or stun gun on a 71-year-old woman in order to steal her purse.

According to the Burleson Police Department, the victim's credit cards were used shortly after the robbery at two different retail shops in Arlington and Mansfield.

Burleson police say that they obtained photos of the suspects from retail store surveillance footage.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the two female suspects were taken into custody by Burleson police on Wednesday. The suspects were identified as Traci Rene Cahill and Nakayla Katrice Wright.

Police are still looking for the male suspect.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Burleson Police Department. Those with information can contact Detective Ron Martin at 817-426-9392 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

