Fort Worth arson investigators are looking into who torched at least two vehicles at two parking lots along Hulen Street in Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said.

Police and fire crews responded about 1:30 a.m. to the 4900 block of Hulen Street.

Arson investigators say one vehicle was at in the Sears automotive parking lot at Hulen Mall and the other was across the street in another shopping center.

No other information was available.