2 Vehicles Damaged in Crash Involving Tow Wrecker in Dallas

Two cars are damaged after an incident involving a tow wrecker in Dallas Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 4600 block of Parry Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Police said a tow wrecker hit two parked cars before driving through an iron rod fence and onto the front of a property.

One vehicle hit by the wrecker was a a pickup truck parked on the street. It was pushed off the road and heavily damaged on its driver side.

The other vehicle struck was in a driveway, which stopped the wrecker from crashing into the house.

Driver of vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police said they are still investigating this incident, and they found a possible person of interest with injuries east of where the crash occurred.