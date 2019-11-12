2 Evaluated for Smoke After Fire Ignites in Tarrant County Nursing Home

The fire was quickly contained, sparing residents from evacuating into the frigid temperatures outside

Two people were examined for smoke inhalation after an electrical fire sent smoke through the halls of a nursing center in White Settlement early Tuesday morning.

A fire battalion chief said a fire ignited about 2 a.m. inside a vent fan in one of the residential rooms of the White Settlement Nursing Center on Skyline Park Drive.

Two residents inside the room where the fire started were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, a fire official said. No other injuries were reported.

