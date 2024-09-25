2 transported to hospital after bee swarm attack in North Richland Hills

Two people were transported to a local hospital after reports of a bee swarm attack in North Richland Hills Tuesday.

North Richland Hills Police and Fire responded to the 8000 block of Cross Drive around 12:09 p.m. after receiving reports of two people, a man and a woman, who were being swarmed by bees, according to police.

With the help of local beekeepers, the NRH Fire Department transported the man and woman to a local hospital. The man is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police say beekeepers are working to contain multiple hives and wasp nests. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.