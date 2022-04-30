2 Teens Killed, 3 Injured in Dallas Wrong-Way Crash: Police

Two teens are dead and three are injured after a wrong-way crash in Dallas on Friday night, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at 13900 Esperanza Road shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they learned that a red pickup truck was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck a gray SUV head-on.

Three teenage victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, an additional two teenage victims were transported to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the male suspect, the driver of the red pickup truck, fled the location and is still at large.

This incident is still currently under investigation, police said.