2 Teens Killed, 2 Injured in Shooting at Garland House Party: Police

Two teenagers are dead and two other people are injured after a shooting at a Garland house party on Saturday, police said.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to a call about someone being shot in the 800 block of Magnolia Drive shortly before midnight.

Police said when officers arrived, they saw multiple individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near the roadway.

An 18-year-old male, identified as Jose Damian Garcia, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, paramedics transported three people to nearby hospitals, where a 17-year-old male died from his injuries.

Police said two others, both of whom were injured by gunfire, are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident as a murder, police said.

According to police, it was discovered there was a party at a residence on Magnolia Drive, and a disturbance occurred near a parked car on the street.

Police said two suspects involved in the shooting were arrested at the scene. They were identified as 21-year-old Jesus Saldana of Garland and 22-year-old Christopher Torres of Arlington.

According to police, Saldana and Torres are currently in the Garland Detention Center, charged with murder. No bond has been set, police said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and detectives are attempting to determine what led to the disturbance that escalated to gunfire, police said.

Police said anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.