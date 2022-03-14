2 Teens Found Shot Dead in Car Parked in Watauga Neighborhood

Two teenagers were found dead with gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon inside a car parked on a Watauga neighborhood street, police say.

In a statement to NBC 5, Watauga police said officers responded at about 2 p.m. Saturday to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of the 5400 block of Caribou Ridge.

The first officers who arrived at the scene found two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said. Their ages were believed to be about 17 years old, though investigators are working to determine their identities as of Monday morning, police said.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear as of Monday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Watauga Det. Sgt. D. Letart at 817-514-5787.

Watauga police said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be announced on the department's Facebook page.