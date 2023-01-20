Fort Worth

2 Teens Critically Wounded in Shooting Outside Fort Worth Whataburger: PD

By NBCDFW Staff

Two teenagers were critically wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon outside a fast food restaurant near Paschal High School in Fort Worth, police say.
According to police, the shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. outside the Whataburger on the 2400 block of West Berry Street. A police spokesman confirmed two teenagers were in critical condition.

Early information was limited. It's not yet known what circumstances led up to the shooting or whether a gunman was in custody.

Nearby Paschal High School, which had dismissed classes for the day before the shooting, was placed on lockdown for all staff and students in afterschool activities, a district spokeswoman said. A varsity basketball game scheduled at the school Friday night was rescheduled to Saturday due to restricted access to the campus.

The spokeswoman said Fort Worth ISD is collaborating with the Fort Worth Police investigation but did not say whether Paschal students were involved in the shooting.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth police
