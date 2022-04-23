2 Teens Arrested in Connection With Murder of Dallas 16-Year-Old: Police

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in Dallas in March.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Homicide officers and U.S. Marshals executed arrest warrants and arrested two suspects, ages 15 and 14, for the murder of 16-year-old Marvin Rivera.

The murder took place on March 13 at approximately 3:49 p.m. in the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue., police said.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that a a vehicle had crashed into a house.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, none of the residents were injured, but they were evaluated by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Police said Dallas Fire-Rescue officials found that the victim, Marvin Rivera, had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Dallas Police Homicide Department received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying the two male suspects and their locations on Thursday, police said.

Police said the teens were transported to Henry Wade Juvenile Detention for processing.