2 Teens, 2 Adults Arrested, Charged After Armored Truck Robbery in Carrollton

Four people arrested in Smith County on Thursday will be extradited back to North Texas after police say they shot an armored car employee and made off with a large bag of cash during a robbery at an ATM in Carrollton earlier in the afternoon.

Carrollton Police said a crew of two were servicing an ATM at a Bank of America near Belt Line Road and Josey Lane at about noon when they were confronted by a group of people and robbed.

Police said the group fired multiple rounds from at least three weapons during the robbery, injuring one guard in the wrist and covering the armored van with bullet holes. Officials said they don't yet know exactly how many rounds were fired but that an FBI evidence collection team is assisting in the investigation.

After leaving the bank with a bag containing a large, undetermined amount of cash, police said the group set their getaway vehicle on fire before moving to a second vehicle. Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to any adjacent houses.

Carrollton Police said investigators found evidence about the second getaway vehicle and a location in East Texas and that law enforcement in Smith County, near Tyler, located and stopped the car. Carrollton Police said officers observed a large amount of money in plain view in the vehicle.

Four people were taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery. The four were identified Friday by Carrollton Police as 40-year-old Rayfiel Gill, of Gulfport, Mississippi; 43-year-old Lillie McCoy, of Wiggins, Mississippi; 17-year-old Katron Pittman, of Gautier, Mississippi; and 17-year-old Gary Taylor Jr., of Purvis, Mississippi.

A judge in Smith County ordered each of the four arrested held on a $1 million bond.

Carrollton Police told NBC 5 Friday afternoon they do not yet know the relationships of the four suspects or why they targeted Carrollton.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing and Carrollton Police said federal charges may still be filed in addition to the local charges.