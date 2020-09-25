Carrollton

2 Teenagers Injured in Shooting at Carrollton Park: Police

A 16-year-old male and an 18-year old male were transported to Parkland Hospital for treatment

Two teenagers are injured after a shooting in Carrollton on Thursday, police say.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, the shooting happened at Rhoton Park, located at 2250 Ridgedale Drive, shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Police said a fight broke out among a large group of teenagers that had gathered in the park.

A 16-year-old male and an 18-year old male were both transported to Parkland Hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, investigators are interviewing witnesses to determine the exact series of events, but they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. 

