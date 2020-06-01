2 Shot at Restaurant in East Fort Worth, Police Say

Two men are injured after a shooting in East Fort Worth on Sunday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East units were dispatched to 4224 East Lancaster Avenue in response to a shooting call at approximately 9:53 p.m.

Police said the caller reported being shot by an unknown suspect at Griff’s Hamburger’s.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that two adult males had been shot.

One victim is in critical condition, while the other is stable.

Fort Worth police said this incident is still under investigation.