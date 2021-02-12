Everman

2 Residents Uninjured During Overnight Everman House Fire

No injuries were reported

Two Everman residents are uninjured after a house fire on Thursday night, officials say.

According to the Everman Fire Department, officials responded to a fire at 525 Gristmill Lane at approximately 9:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was showing through the roof of a one-story brick home.

Fire officials said when command arrived at the scene, he added a second alarm to the fire.

The Rendon Fire Department, the Forest Hill Fire Department, and the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to the second alarm.

The occupants of the home made it out safely, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

