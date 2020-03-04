Fort Worth

2 Residents and 2 Firefighters Injured in Apartment Fire in Fort Worth

Six residents in total were displaced from the fire, which damaged about four apartment units

Two residents and two firefighters were injured in an apartment fire that has displaced at least six residents in Fort Worth Wednesday morning.

The two injured residents were transported to a hospital, officials said. Two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were also taken to a local hospital.

Fire crews responded at about12:55 a.m. to an apartment complex at 4125 Southwest Loop 820.

The Battalion chief at the scene said the fire started in a lower unit and spread to the apartments next door and above. Four units were affected and six residents were displaced.

The American Red Cross was at the scene to assist the residents who were displaced.

