2 People Safe After Fire Destroys Home in Dallas

Two people are safe after a fire that caused their home to partially collapse in Dallas on Thursday.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units were dispatched to a house fire at approximately 8 p.m. after the fire truck from Station 11, which happened to be driving by, noticed fire in the window of a home on the 4300 block of Roseland Avenue near the intersection of North Peak Street and Ross Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had already spread into the attic space, officials said.

According to fire officials, there were two people inside when the fire began, but they were both able to make it out safely before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames for over an hour, and they contained potential spread of the fire to neighboring homes until it was put out.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home, causing parts of it to collapse.

According to fire officials, the home had to be torn down.

Due to the structural instability and partial collapse of the residence, fire officials said they were limited in their ability to investigate the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined.