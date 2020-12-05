2 People Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Ennis: Police

Two people were found fatally shot in a vehicle Thursday evening in Ennis, police say.

Officers were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to the 900 block of South Marriott Street after several 911 calls about shots fired in the area. When they arrived, the officers found two adults dead in a vehicle.

Witnesses reported numerous gunshots, police said.

Police have not released the identities of the two people who were shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462 or Ellis County CrimeStoppers at 972-937-7297.