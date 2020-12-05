Ennis

2 People Found Shot to Death in Vehicle in Ennis: Police

police lights
NBC10

Two people were found fatally shot in a vehicle Thursday evening in Ennis, police say.

Officers were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to the 900 block of South Marriott Street after several 911 calls about shots fired in the area. When they arrived, the officers found two adults dead in a vehicle.

Witnesses reported numerous gunshots, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Oak Cliff 12 hours ago

Two Months After Shooting, Wife of Man Killed While on a Walk Asks for Public's Help

Police have not released the identities of the two people who were shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462 or Ellis County CrimeStoppers at 972-937-7297.

This article tagged under:

Ennis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us