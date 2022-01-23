2 People Found Shot in Vehicle, 1 Killed and 1 Injured: Fort Worth Police

One person is dead and another is injured after they were found shot in a vehicle in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, South Units responded to a shooting call near 3150 Sycamore School Road shortly after 3 p.m.

Police said officers found two victims in a vehicle.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to police, this incident is currently under investigation. No suspects have been found at this time.