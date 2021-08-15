Dallas

2 People Found Dead After Man Calls 911 to Report Shooting: Dallas Police

A man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two people Saturday afternoon in North Dallas, police say.
NBC 5

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two people Saturday afternoon in North Dallas, police say.

At about 2:40 p.m., Collie Orrett Ridguard called 911 and told the operator he had killed two people, police said.

Officers responded to the 12800 block of Noel Road, where Ridguard, 21, surrendered and was taken into custody, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced two people dead at the location. Their identities have not been released.

Ridguard was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and later transported to the Dallas County jail, police said. He faces a charge of capital murder.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

DallascrimeNorth Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us