2 People Found Dead After Man Calls 911 to Report Shooting: Dallas Police

A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two people Saturday afternoon in North Dallas, police say.

At about 2:40 p.m., Collie Orrett Ridguard called 911 and told the operator he had killed two people, police said.

Officers responded to the 12800 block of Noel Road, where Ridguard, 21, surrendered and was taken into custody, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced two people dead at the location. Their identities have not been released.

Ridguard was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation and later transported to the Dallas County jail, police said. He faces a charge of capital murder.