Dallas

2 People Dead in Unrelated Dallas Shootings on Tuesday Morning

According to the Dallas Police Department, both of the fatal shooting incidents are still under investigation.

Two men are dead after two unrelated shooting incidents in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a random gunfire call in the 1300 block of Strickland Drive at approximately 1:55 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located a male victim dead on the sidewalk.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 3

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Frisco ISD 3 mins ago

Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Frisco ISD's School Board Voting System

Later Tuesday morning, at approximately 5:51 a.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Shadow Way.

When officers arrived at the scene, they searched the apartment complex for a victim.

Officers found one male dead at the location, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, both of the fatal shootings are still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceDallas Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us