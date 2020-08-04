2 People Dead in Unrelated Dallas Shootings on Tuesday Morning

Two men are dead after two unrelated shooting incidents in Dallas on Tuesday morning.
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a random gunfire call in the 1300 block of Strickland Drive at approximately 1:55 a.m.
Police said when officers arrived, they located a male victim dead on the sidewalk.
Later Tuesday morning, at approximately 5:51 a.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Shadow Way.
When officers arrived at the scene, they searched the apartment complex for a victim.
Officers found one male dead at the location, police said.
According to the Dallas Police Department, both of the fatal shootings are still under investigation.