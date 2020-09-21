2 People Arrested, 47 Pounds of Marijuana Confiscated at Dallas Love Field: Police

The Dallas Police Department's Love Field Interdiction Squad has confiscated 47 pounds of marijuana being trafficked from Los Angeles LAX airport.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers discovered that a 29-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were trafficking drugs through the airport on Friday.

Police said a narcotics detection K-9 named Ballentine alerted officers to the bags.

The suspects gave their consent for officers to search their suitcases and were subsequently arrested after the drugs and packaging materials were found, police said.