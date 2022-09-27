Lewisville

2 Pedestrians Killed, Hit by a Driver in Lewisville Tuesday Morning

Crash took place about an hour before sunrise about a half-mile from Music City Mall

NBC 5 News

Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a driver before sunrise Tuesday morning in Lewisville, police say.

According to police, two people were walking along the 300 block of Rockbrook Drive at about 6:15 a.m. when they were hit by a driver headed east on Round Grove Road.

Police said the driver, a man in his 60s, stopped after the crash. The two people who were hit, identified only as a man and woman in their 30s or 40s, were killed.

"The names of the victims are not being released at this time as investigators are working to inform family members," police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and police have not said what charges, if any, will be filed.

