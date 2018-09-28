2 of 3 Child Car Seats Are Used Improperly: TxDOT; Free Car Seat Checks Available - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
2 of 3 Child Car Seats Are Used Improperly: TxDOT; Free Car Seat Checks Available

TxDOT highlights the five most common mistakes parents make with their child's car safety seat.

By Samantha Chatman

Published 12 minutes ago

    NBC 5

    As part of its September "Save Me with a Seat" campaign, the Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging parents to sign up for a free child safety seat check-up at any of its 25 district offices located throughout the state.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has found that 2 out of 3 safety seats are not used correctly.

    According to NHTSA, child safety seats in passenger cars reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers. 

    TxDOT’s free safety seat inspections are available weekdays throughout the year and take about 20 to 30 minutes. 

