2 Dallas Officers Injured After Suspected Drunken Driver Crashes Into Squad Car

The crash occurred in central Oak Cliff early Saturday morning

By Logan McElroy

A suspected drunken driver was arrested after he crashed into a squad car and injured two officers early Saturday morning, Dallas police say.

Police had blocked two lanes for a major accident in the 3900 block of South R. L. Thornton Freeway when a vehicle failed to slow down and hit squad car.

The two officers in the car were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and as a precaution.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old man whose identity has not been released, was arrested. He faces a charge of DWI, police said.

