2 Men Killed in Dallas Double Homicide: Police

Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Dallas on Sunday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding at 4904 Racell Street at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two unidentified males who had been killed at the location.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced both males dead at the scene.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and the motive is still unknown at this time.

The victims have not yet been identified, police said.

Police said anyone with information regarding this offense should contact Homicide Detective Rawleigh Williams at 469-934-5737or by email at r.williams@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.