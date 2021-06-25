2 Men Injured in Overnight Shooting in Uptown Dallas

Two men are injured after a shooting in Uptown Dallas early Friday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a person shot at 2520 Cedar Springs Road at approximately 2:12 a.m.

Police said the victim, a 28-year-old male, was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue and is currently in critical condition, police said.

According to police, a witness informed officers that they observed a male flee the scene in an SUV.

Police said while officers were at the scene, they were notified of another shooting victim.

Officers located the second victim, a 30-year-old male, who was transported by Dallas Fire Rescue to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the investigation into this incident is currently ongoing.