2 Men in Custody After Shooting 2 Women During Fight in Dallas, Police Say

Two men are in custody following an incident that took place early Saturday morning in Dallas that left two women shot.

Officers responded to a call in the 2400 block of Malcolm X Blvd at approximately 12:53 a.m.

According to Dallas Police Department, a fight took place and escalated when two men shot two women. The suspects, 21-year-old Jaymis Abbott and 22-year-old Keshawn Lemon, are both in custody.

The women were transported to a local hospital to be treated with non-life threatening injuries.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.