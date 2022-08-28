Dallas

2 Men in Custody After Shooting 2 Women During Fight in Dallas, Police Say

By NBC DFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Two men are in custody following an incident that took place early Saturday morning in Dallas that left two women shot.

Officers responded to a call in the 2400 block of Malcolm X Blvd at approximately 12:53 a.m.

According to Dallas Police Department, a fight took place and escalated when two men shot two women. The suspects, 21-year-old Jaymis Abbott and 22-year-old Keshawn Lemon, are both in custody.

The women were transported to a local hospital to be treated with non-life threatening injuries.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

