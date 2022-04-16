2 Men From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting at Lower Greenville Bar: Police

Dallas police have arrested two men from Louisiana in connection to a homicide on Greenville Avenue.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers arrested 28-year-old Aries Jones and 21-year-old Tivione English, both from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday.

On Friday, March 18, shortly after 2 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at OT Tavern in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue.

Cameron Ray, a 20-year-old male, was shot and later died from his injuries, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that two groups, one including Ray, and another including the suspects, were near the intersection of Greenville and Martel Avenue when a fight broke out between them.

The fight was broken up a few minutes later, and the group that included the suspects got into a black SUV parked at the curb, police said.

According to police, as Ray and his friends were walking east on Martel Avenue, the black SUV drove by with people inside shooting at the group. Ray was shot and later died.

Police said further investigation identified Jones and English as the shooters.

Jones and English turned themselves in to Dallas police on Saturday, and they were taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Earlier this week, Dallas police asked for the public’s help solving a murder, and they said some of their questions led them to Dallas Cowboy’s cornerback Kelvin Joseph.

Joseph came forward to speak with Dallas police on Friday about an ongoing murder investigation, according to NBC 5’s media partners The Dallas Morning News.

NBC 5 confirmed through a source that is close to the Cowboys organization and has direct knowledge of the case that the team has spoken to Joseph and encouraged him to talk to Dallas Police about what he knows about the incident.

The team also released the following statement Friday afternoon: "The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time."

Joseph has not been named as a suspect and is not charged with any crime.