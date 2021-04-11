2 Men Found Dead Inside Abandoned Parker County School

Authorities found two men dead inside an abandoned school in Parker County Sunday, the sheriff's office says.

The Weatherford Police Department received two separate calls Sunday regarding one or more people in danger at an unidentified abandoned schoolhouse with possible gunfire, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office. The second of the calls was transferred to the sheriff's office.

Deputies ultimately discovered two men dead in an abandoned school in the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52 in Whitt.

"It appears the two males may have died from homicidal violence," Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a statement. "The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. At this time, our investigators are gathering facts and are attempting to locate possible witnesses regarding this case. As further details become available, we will release additional information."

The men were not identified Sunday pending the notification of next-of-kin.