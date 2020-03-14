2 Men Dead in Head-On Collision in Saginaw: Police

Two men were killed in a head-on collision early Saturday in Saginaw, police say.

Officers were called about 3:45 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of North Saginaw Boulevard involving a silver Toyota Camry and a white GMC Sierra.

The initial investigation indicated that the Camry was heading north when it was hit by the pickup, which was going the wrong way down Saginaw Boulevard, police said.

The driver of the pickup was ejected.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The drivers were identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office at Jose Saucedo, 35, of Fort Worth, and Jesus Beltran Jimenez, 55, of Hurst.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.