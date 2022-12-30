2 Men Charged With Stealing Baby Jesus From Sundance Square Nativity Scene

Fort Worth Police say two men were arrested and charged with the theft of a baby Jesus statue from the Sundance Square Nativity scene earlier this month.

The Jesus statue was taken from the Sundance Square Nativity scene in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 17.

Police said the following Wednesday that the men seen taking the statuette were identified and Jesus was returned to his place in the manger.

A Fort Worth Police spokesman said Thursday that the two men, 39-year-old Juan Meave and 33-year-old Martin Worden, were arrested and charged with theft of property valued between $100 and $750.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"A crime against religious beliefs is never acceptable. It is important to protect and honor all members of our community who hold this holiday sacred," a post on Sundance Square's social media read. "We want to thank the FWPD and praise their efforts to return Baby Jesus before Christmas."