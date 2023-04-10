2 Men Are Presumed Dead After Disappearing Into Trinity River in Dallas

The search for two men last seen in the Trinity River on Sunday afternoon is over with the men presumed dead, Dallas Fire-Rescue says.

According to a 911 caller, the men were last seen in the Elm Fork of the river at about 3:35 p.m. when they went underwater and never surfaced.

First responders with DFR used sonar to scan the river near the 1600 block of California Crossing Road but were unable to find anyone before sundown.

The search area is east of Lake Carolyn and Champion Trail near three parks -- Paws Colinas Dog Park in Irving and California Crossing Park and LB Houston Nature Trails in Dallas.

On Monday, DFR confirmed the rescue has transitioned to recovery and that the men are presumed dead.

The men have not been publicly identified and it's not immediately clear what they were doing in the river.