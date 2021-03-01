2 McKinney Schools on Lockdown Due to Nearby Standoff, Police Say

Two schools in McKinney are on lockdown due to a standoff at a nearby home to which SWAT has been called, police say.

An armed person fired "a few rounds" at about 2:45 p.m. in a neighorbood off Ridge Road just south of U.S. Highway 380, McKinney police said. No one has been injured.

McClure Elementary School and The Goddard School of McKinney are on lockdown, though police emphasized the standoff was not happening at either school.

People are asked to avoid the area as a precaution.

This is still ongoing. An armed subject has fired off a few rounds from a home nearby. No one has been injured. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/HQo0x1P8Uj — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) March 1, 2021

