2 Killed in Houston-Area Car Chase

Car leaves road, flips, killing 2, injures another

Officers say two people have been killed and another person critically hurt when their fleeing car wrecked during a Houston-area chase.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened early Monday near Katy as officers tried to stop the car for speeding.

Sheriff's spokesman Bob Haenel says the fleeing vehicle began traveling at a higher rate of speed and left the road. Officials say the car flipped several times.

Authorities say two people died at the scene. The third person in the vehicle has been transported to a Houston hospital. Further details on the survivor were not immediately released.

