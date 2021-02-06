KELLER

2 Killed in Head-on Crash in Keller

The drivers of two vehicles were killed in a head-on crash in Keller Saturday afternoon, police say.

The collision happened at 1:42 p.m. in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 377, near the intersection of Kroger Drive, Keller police said.

Police said a northbound driver crossed the center line and struck a second vehicle head-on on the southbound side of Highway 377.

Both drivers, one man and one woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There were no other passengers in either vehicle and no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The identities of the drivers and the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

