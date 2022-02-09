Fort Worth

2 Killed in Early Morning Shooting in Fort Worth: Police

Two people are dead after a shooting in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Lawther Drive in reference to a shooting call at approximately 7 a.m. 

Police said when officers arrived, they found a deceased adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. 

Officers found another shooting victim who was injured when they arrived, police said.

According to police, the second victim was transported to an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds, but he did not survive his injuries and was later pronounced dead. 

Police said detectives believe that the shooting is the result of a drug-related robbery. 

The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing, police said.

