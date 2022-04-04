2 Killed in Crash With Tow Truck in North Fort Worth

Two people were killed in a crash early Monday at Interstate 35W and U.S. 287 in North Fort Worth, authorities say.

A Fort Worth police spokesman said officers were called at about 2:20 a.m. to a crash on northbound I-35W at the entrance ramp to Highway 287. The crash involved a tow truck that was towing a vehicle and another passenger vehicle.

Two people who were in the passenger vehicle died at the scene, the spokesman said. Their names have not yet been released.

The entrance ramp from I-35W to Highway 287 was closed for several hours while police investigated what caused the crash. It wasn't immediately clear when the ramp would reopen to traffic, the spokesman said.

No further information was released.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.