2 Killed, 1 Injured in Multiple Overnight Crashes on IH-30 in Dallas and Fort Worth

Two people are dead and another person is injured after multiple crashes took place overnight on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth and Dallas.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a wrong-way crash in the westbound lanes of IH-30 near the IH-35W merger at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Police said one person involved in the accident was declared dead at the scene. Another individual was in critical condition, and an extrication took place as a result of the crash.

Damage was scattered across the freeway after the collision.

The freeway was closed off, forcing I-30 traffic onto I-35W SB ramp. The I-35W ramps to I-30 were closed off as well, police said.

Police said the investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Another fatal crash took place on IH-30 in Dallas on Thursday evening.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the IH-30 exit onto 1st Avenue at approximately 11 p.m.

Police said an adult male was injured in a motorcycle crash.

The man was taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

The ramp was closed so that officers could investigate the crash.