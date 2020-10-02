2 Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Police Chase From DeSoto to Dallas

DeSoto

Two individuals have been apprehended and a stolen truck has been returned to its owner after a police chase from DeSoto to Dallas on Thursday, police say.

According to the DeSoto Police Department, an officer witnessed a red Chevrolet Silverado run a stop sign near Honor Drive and Hanna Avenue on Thursday at approximately 11:05 p.m.

Police said the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Dallas with the help of Dallas Air One and the Cedar Hill Police Department, police said.

According to police, the truck stopped at a dead end near 2824 Groveview Drive in Dallas, and two occupants fled from the truck on foot.

Police said officers pursued the occupants on foot and apprehended them after searching the area.

According to police, both occupants were juveniles.

Police said officers found firearms inside the stolen vehicle.

Neither the officers nor the juveniles were injured during the incident, and the owner of the struck came by and retrieved his vehicle, police said.

