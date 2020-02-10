2 Juveniles Among 4 Charged With Capital Murder in Dallas Homicide, Robbery

Four people are facing capital murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Dallas Sunday morning.

Dallas say 21-year-old David Jeremiah Damato was shot multiple times inside his residence on the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive when a group of people broke into his apartment early at about 6:30 a.m.

A witness told detectives they were awakened to the sound of breaking glass and that Damato grabbed his gun and confronted the intruders as they came through a balcony door.

The witness said Damato opened fire and shot one of the intruders in the torso. A second intruder, identified by police as 19-year-old Josiah Andrew Salinas, was armed with a 9mm HighPoint rifle and fired several shots at Damato, hitting him in the head and torso.

Damato, police said, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The witness said all four men, who were wearing masks, then took cash, jewelry and shoes, along with Damato's .40-caliber Glock, and left the apartment.

Homicide detectives said the person injured by Damato was a juvenile who was taken to a nearby hospital by his accomplices. It was there that Dallas police officers were able to detain all four of them, two adults and two juveniles, one of whom was injured.

While the injured juvenile went into surgery, the other three were taken to Dallas police headquarters to be interviewed. Dallas police said Salinas and 21-year-old Damarte Tremayne Burt admitted to their involvement in Damato's death.

Burt and Salinas were transported to the Dallas County Jail and were charged with capital murder. Salinas is being held on $1 million bond. A bond amount for Burt has not yet been set.

According to an an arrest warrant affidavit, Burt waived his Miranda rights and gave a detailed confession. He said they went to the apartment because Salinas wanted to get "something" from Damato.

Both juveniles involved in the shooting and robbery have also been charged with capital murder. The injured juvenile remains in an area hospital in an unknown condition.