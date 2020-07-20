2 Injured in South Fort Worth Stabbing on Sunday Night

Two people are injured after a stabbing incident in South Fort Worth on Sunday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing at 3924 Ryan Avenue at approximately 9:50 p.m.

Police said the cutting incident appeared to have begun as a fight between two cousins.

The suspect is in custody, and both the victim and the suspect are being treated for their injuries, police said.

According to police, the conditions of the suspect and the victim are not known at this time.